COVID-19; Total tally reaches to 394 including 83 of local transmission in Karachi

KARACHI, Mar 23 (APP):The number of coronavirus positive cases in Sindh has reached to 394, including 83 of local transmission in the city and 109 of Sukkur phase-II.

Out of 833 pilgrims arrived at Sukkur in phase-II 677 were found negative and only 109 came positive.

This was disclosed in 26th meeting of Taskforce on coronavirus held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Mayor Karachi, Chief Secretary, IGP Sindh, PSCM, Adl Chief Secretary Home, Adl IG, representatives of WHO, Aga Khan, Indus, Corps 5, Rangers, Airport, Civil Aviation, FIA, Focal Person of health dept and others.

The chief minister was told that the tally of corona virus cases has reached to 394. They include 134 in Karachi/other districts, 151 of pilgrims of Sukkur phase-1 and 109 of Sukkur Phase-II. The local transmission cases have also reached to 83. At this the chief minister said that this was why he taken hard decision of lock down to stop local transmission.

The Health department has so far conducted 3450 tests, of them 3020 declared as negative while 394. In Sindh 10 cases were reported on March 9, 25 cases on March 18, 21 cases on March 21.

At present 1099 pilgrims are under treatment at Sukkur, 83 at Larkana and 98 at Malir.

Test Capacity: The overall current capacity of Corona virus samples tests in 10 hospitals working all over Sindh is 1200 per day and the chief minister said that he has provided necessary resources, therefore the capacity must be increased to 3400 per day. It may be noted last week the capacity was 180 tests per day.

Daily report: The daily report submitted by 29 government hospitals says that 1874 cases of pneumonia were dealt by them and 18 were tested while the private hospitals reported 702 cases and 19 of them were found fit for test.

The chief minister was told that six international flights brought 987 passengers and all of them were screened. One passenger was found suspect and his sample has been sent for test.

There were 14 local flights and three of them were cancelled. The local flights brought 918 passengers and two of them were corona virus suspects, therefore their samples were sent for test.

Lockdown: The Control Room established at S&GA received 153 complaints, of them 104 were about closure of shops, two of violation of lockdown, one of failure of electricity and such others.

The chief minister was told that different organization had requested the control room for exemption of lockdown for their necessary staff members. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to decide the matters on his own.

The chief minister directed IG Police to further tighten the lockdown.

Early disbursement of Pension: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Finance department to start giving pension to retired employees of the provincial government from March 25. “The elderly people have weak immune system, therefore they should not be allowed to gather at bank at a time,” he said and issued directive that their pension be paid right from March 25 and onward.

He also urged the pensions to start drawing their pensions from March 25 and take their proper care. The secretary finance has issued a letter to the Accountant General Sindh and district account officers/treasury officers for early payment of pensions.

Withholding of Funds: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah due to outbreak of coronavirus in the province has decided to take necessary measures to control the expenditures of the provincial government. Therefore, he decided that other than regular salary and pension, all the payments such as commutation, gratuity, encashment of LPR would stand withheld.

The secretary finance has informed the Accountant General of Sindh, district account officers and treasury officers about the government decision.