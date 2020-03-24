COVID-19: Sarwar welcomes PM’s relief package for common man

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the common man facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The minister, in a statement, appreciated the economic package especially the relaxation given to the electricity consumers, using up to 300 units, to pay their utility bills in three monthly installments, allocation of Rs 200 billion funds for the labour community and Rs 100 billion tax refund to the industrial sector.

Sarwar said the decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products by Rs 15 per liter, would provide a considerable relief to the common man.