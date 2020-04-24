COVID-19; President Alvi for implementation of SOPs through provinces

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that after the 18th amendment, implementation of SOPs for public safety from coronavirus pandemic was a provincial subject.

He said that coronavirus could only be defeated by remaining careful as the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak teaches us the same lesson.

In an exclusive interview to a private news channel, the President said that he has carefully drafted the 20-point comprehensive agreement after due consultations with all provincial governments including AJK and GB governments and top health professionals.

“The respective governments could take action against its (SOPs) violators if deem necessary. Out of the total 20 points, 17 are based on globally recommended SOPs,” he said.

President Alvi said that due to limited resources in our country, it was impossible to identify the most vulnerable people and prevent them from going to mosques.

He added no legislation for punishment could be made nor any other country in the world has set such an example.

“It is unfortunate that even the concession granted in our religion is also misinterpreted,” he said.

To a question about FIA’s report on sugar and floor scandal, the President replied that in an earlier communications with the Prime Minister, he had advised him to make the forensic report public after its preparation through a firm of international repute.