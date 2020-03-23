COVID-19 outbreak; curable with national cohesion, integration: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Mar 23 (APP):The task to curb coronavirus or COVID-19 is enormous task and it was time to take hard decisions at common, individual and societal level as the outbreak could be coped with national cohesion and integration.

Addressing a media briefing, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar made these remarks here on Monday.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan were aware of their role and were standing besides the nation to contain the threat of COVID-19. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa despite engagement of Pakistan Army on the Line of Control and the western border had directed the available troops and medical resources of the armed forces to be deputed as per the requirement in the country.

In the recent special Corps Commander Conference the preparations made by the armed forces to assist district administration and action plan for dealing with COVID-19 outbreak were reviewed, he added.

“Around one million passengers have been screened out whereas in the past 24 hours 12,000 tests for coronavirus were being conducted and best defence isolation against COVID-19 was set up.

He said the COAS had announced to donate his one month salary for the relief fund to be established for the rehabilitation of poor masses amid lock down due to the pandemic.

The DG ISPR added that the brigadier rank officers would contribute three-day salary, colonel rank officer two-day, GOC and lower rank officers to donate one-day amount of their salaries.

Major General Babar Iftikhar urged the people to cooperate with Pakistan Army and the government by following guidelines issued to prevent coronavirus.

The public should behave like responsible citizens through following the instructions of the doctors in this regard.

The government, he said had seek the deployment of Army in the country under article 245 of the Constitution.

“The world has witnessed our resolve and determination during the 2005 earthquake, floods and war against terrorism. Our brave national will overcome this challenge in solidarity with the armed forces,” he added.

DG ISPR said the provincial governments would issue further guidelines that should be implemented.

“Pakistan is facing the serious challenge of COVID-19 where the nation has to unite again for a safe country as it did for a separate country in 1940.”

DG ISPR also congratulation the nation especially the countrymen inhabiting across the world on Pakistan Day.

“Almost 80 years back on this day our ancestors had set the direction for a destination and made an impossible thing possible by achieving the milestone of one nation one destination–Pakistan.”

He noted that it was the day today to remember and pay tribute to those great founding fathers for an independent country and two nation theory that had proved to be true before the world.

“The heirs of those ancestors are facing a new challenge, a calamity that has engulfed the entire world. Today is the day to remember our Kashmiri brethren facing the worst state terrorism and natural disaster of COVID-19 that has left the most developed countries helpless.”

Kashmiris were still resisting for their just right to self determination amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the federal and provincial governments’ steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus eateries, household items shops, medical stores and medical equipment manufacturing units would open. However, there would be a complete ban on all educational institutions, public gatherings, unnecessary movements, shopping malls, restaurants, swimming pools, marriage halls and cinemas.

The intercity transport would be used only for food supplies whereas all sorts of transportation would remain closed within the cities.

He went on to mention that all international airports would be closed till April 4 whereas petrol stations and fruit and vegetables markets would be opened on selective days set by the provincial governments.