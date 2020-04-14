COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for private int’l flight operations to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):The government on Tuesday approved the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international flights to Pakistan, effective from April 14-19, under which all passengers, crew and ground handling agents would have to follow strict preventive measures

against coronavirus (COVID-19)

“The SOPs comprehensively cover effective steps required to control the spread of COVID-19,” Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a press release here.

He said the health and safety of both the passengers as well as the flight crew had been kept in focus, while the operators and Ground Handling Agents (GHAs) for private aircraft would have to follow the strict health safety measures required to be taken at pre-embarkation, during flight, and post-embarkation stages.

The spokesman said the SOPs had been formulated on the basis of best aviation industry practices, adopted in the contemporary world.

According to the SOPs issued for international private aircraft, an undertaking

assuring full compliance in letter and spirit would be submitted to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) at the time of filing request for authorization of any such flight.

The aircraft operations would be subject to full compliance of the PCAA instructions regarding aircraft disinfection, passenger and crew protection measures.

In order to ensure safety of passengers and crew (cockpit & cabin) and to minimize the risks associated with the COVID-19, following measures are to be taken in case of private aircraft flight operations to Pakistan:

At the pre-embarkation stage, the arrival date and time of the private international aircraft would be decided by the PCAA so that presence of all necessary personnel including health and other authorities could be ensured at the flight time.

– The aircraft will be disinfected in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the PCAA at each station before passenger boarding. The disinfection standard shall be mandatory prior to embarkation from a foreign airport for flight to Pakistan. The disinfection certificate from the operator/ GHA shall be verified by the staff of concerned authority at the airport of departure. The disinfection is to be logged in aircraft documents. The Captain of the aircraft shall satisfy himself regarding full compliance of the PCAA instructions on disinfection.

-An inventory of essential Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), comprising protection suits, gloves, surgical masks, goggles, and N-95 masks, etc. shall be maintained in each aircraft.

-The International Passenger Health Declaration form will be disseminated to all potential travelers to Pakistan before boarding the flight.

– Completion of International Passenger Health Declaration Form by passengers/guardians (in case of infants/ disabled) shall be the operator’s responsibility. The Form will be filled and signed prior to boarding the flight.

-The operator through its station manager (or the GHA where applicable), shall be responsible for providing the passenger manifest to the destination airport in Pakistan, before take-off of the flight.

-Passengers are to be scanned through thermal devices for COVID-19 before boarding. Either a thermal scanner or a calibrated non-contact thermal device shall be used for the purpose. Any passenger or crew member with raised body temperature shall be examined by a health professional at the airport of embarkation.

-Passengers shall be seated in a staggered fashion with the objective to maintain social distance.

During the flight, all passengers are to comply with the following instructions during air travel to Pakistan;

-All passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of flight.

-Passengers are not allowed to congregate in the aircraft during the course of air travel.

-Any passenger having symptoms or feelings of COVID-19, including but not limited to shortness of breath, coughing, high fever and sore throat, must immediately inform the cabin crew.

-All cockpit and cabin crew will wear appropriate PPE dress and surgical masks

throughout the duration of flight without compromising on safety.

-Cabin crew will provide hand sanitizer after every hour during the flight to each passenger except during the food/ beverage service.

-One or two Aft seats (where practical) shall be kept vacant for the passengers and crew displaying symptoms of illness.

-The passengers and crew members, having symptoms of illness will be isolated towards aft of the aircraft and kept there till the termination of flight. Such persons will remain at this seat in the aircraft till such time the health crew is called in by the cabin crew for medical evacuation.

-After the completion of boarding, the Captain will ensure that the Cabin Crew takes a picture displaying passengers seated with masks affixed to their face.

The photograph will be submitted to the concerned health staff at the airport of disembarkation electronically by WhatsApp. The Captain of the aircraft will maintain copies of these images for record purposes.

-Cabin Crew will spray disinfectant in the lavatory after every 60 minutes of flight.

-Before landing, Captain of the aircraft will confirm to the concerned Air Traffic Controller that the Domestic Passenger Health Declaration Forms have been filled by all passengers and crew. The Form will be checked at the entrance to the airport passenger terminal building by the PCAA/ Airport Security Force staff.

-The cabin crew shall use alcohol-based disinfection wipes to clean and disinfect their hands. After touching or disposing wastes, hands should be cleaned with hand sanitizer or soap.

-Upon contacting ill passengers (having symptoms of COVID-19), cabin attendants must ensure use of N95 masks, gloves and protective goggles in addition to their PPE suits.

At the post-disembarkation stage, the getting off will be done row-wise in an orderly manner from front to back ensuring social distance.

-Seat Map will be provided by the operator/ GHA along with copy of the passenger manifest to the PCAA and Health staff, and the receipt will be obtained from the receiving party along with name and designation.

-All passenger luggage and cargo shall be disinfected by the operator or its GHA soon after unloading the aircraft. The operator or its GHA shall be responsible for provision of appropriate masks and gloves to the staff involved with handling the cheeked baggage and cargo.

-Passengers shall not be allowed to pick up their luggage from the baggage carousel themselves. Instead, the respective operator/GHA staff shall pick up the luggage from the belt and place it in such a way that each piece is at a safe distance from the other. The passengers shall wait behind tensa barriers, placed in such a way that social distance is maintained. Passengers shall pick up their luggage while maintaining social distance. The operator/ GHA staff deputed for handling luggage shall wear protective masks and gloves.

-All passengers and flight crew shall arrive via the passenger terminal building. Upon arrival all passengers will be guided to the arrival lounge by the PCAA staff.

-The International Passenger Health Declaration form will be collected from each passenger by Health staff in the arrival lounge.

-At the arrival lounge, the passengers and flight crew shall be subjected to thermal scanning.

-All passengers and crew will be subjected to a minimum of seven-day quarantine period upon arrival in Pakistan. The quarantine can be extended to 14 days based on the result of the passenger’s COVID test, which will be conducted during the initial 7-day quarantine period.

-The transportation to the quarantine location shall be arranged by the concerned authorities. No meet and greet at the airport shall be allowed for passengers arriving by international flights.

-Passengers will be responsible for all expenses of their stay if they choose to stay in a hotel paid facility Government quarantine centers will be free of cost.

They will not be able to switch facilities once their quarantine begins unless deemed necessary by the authorities.

-While the government will try its best to accommodate passengers according to their preferences, paid facilities are limited and cannot be guaranteed. The authorities on the ground will have the final say on where passengers are quarantined.

-Data of all passengers and flight crew with their mobile numbers will be kept for record and further follow up.