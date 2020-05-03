COVID-19: Effective SOPs in place for safety of air passengers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):Pakistan is practicing effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of the air passengers, traveling within, or outside the country in special flights, as per its national strategy to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

The government modified the existing SOPs for airports at international arrivals on April 4, declaring screening, 24-hour quarantine and collecting swab sample for test of all passengers and flight crew mandatory.

“Those with negative test result shall be allowed to leave with strict instructions and guidance for home quarantine. While, the data of all passengers and flight crew with their mobile numbers will be kept for record and further follow up,” the Aviation Division said issuing the modified SOPs.

A few days back, the division also made quarantine and RT-PCR test mandatory for air passenger(s) accompanying a dead body in any flight.

As per the preventive measures against the deadly virus, the government on March 21 suspended operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan initially for a period of two weeks, which now has been extended till May 15.

Diplomats and special/ cargo aircraft have been exempted from the suspension with certain conditions of screening and quarantine.

Similarly, the government after due consultation with all airline operators, had suspended all types of domestic scheduled /non scheduled (CMM) chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations on March 26 for a period of one week, which later extended till May 7.

However, permission was granted for domestic flight operation to/ from Islamabad International Airport for Gilgit and Skardu airports on March 26.

The Aviation Division has made sufficient arrangements at all the country airports to ensure safety of passengers and staff in the wake of coronavirus. All airports’ staff have been provided face masks, hand gloves and other safety equipment, while regular disinfection of airports is carried out in line with the SOPs and directives of the health departments.