COVID-19: Aviation Division requests public to avoid unnecessary visits of airports

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP):A spokesman for the Aviation Division Saturday requested the general public to avoid unnecessarily visiting the airports as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat in line with the decision of National Security Committee.

“People should avoid going to airports unnecessarily to drop, see-off or receive their near and dear ones. Only one person may accompany the passenger(s),” he said in a press release.

He was of the view that the public should not cause congestion at airports as Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports were dealing with extra international flights, and “Therefore cooperation from people in this regard is requested.”

Airport Security Force officials have been directed to stop entry of unnecessary visitors in the airport premises, and during the flight operation only one visitor would be allowed to accompany the air passengers as per the policy.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had immediately taken the required measures to facilitate passengers at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar after suspension of international flight operations there.

The authority said ‘Help Information Desk’ had been established at entry point of the airport to facilitate those passengers, who were coming from far flung areas and facing some difficulty.

Besides, health officials had been deployed there for screening of the airport staff and passengers visiting there.

“Daily fumigation of lounges, cargo areas and offices as per World Health Organization recommendations is carried out on regular basis in consultation with the Health focal person.”

The authority said operation of domestic arrivals had been shifted to international lounges for effective screening of the passengers. “The entry of airlines’ surplus staff entry in the lounges and airport has also been curtailed.”