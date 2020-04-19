COVID-19: Pakistani Americans rise to the challenge, win hearts in fight against pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered human confidence besides encouraging ‘personal-safety-first’ approach but Pakistani-American community has exceptionally rose to the challenge and is fighting as a frontline force in protecting the lives of its compatriots as well as non-Pakistanis, in the United States (US). The community is fearlessly engaged in relief activities in the world’s hardest hit country US and it’s campaign’s major target is the New York City where majority of fatalities are reported by the US authorities. “Since this pandemic has changed the entire world a couple of months ago, we were the first South Asian organization in the America which has launched a major initiative to help those people who are in need,” a representative of American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) Ali Rashid said during the Virtual Town Hall Meeting arranged by the Pakistani Americans to discuss issues faced by their countrymates in the US. “Our efforts will not only improve the image of Pakistan but also ensure the safety of Pakistani diaspora, spread across the US,” he added. Ali Rashid informed the forum that his organizations had been delivering ration and other essential items at the door steps of those people who were unable to visit the grocery shops due to lockdowns in various cities of the US. “So far, we have distributed 800 full grocery packages among Pakistan community, especially to the families of blue collar workers.” He said since the holy month of Ramazan was fast approaching, an order of more 500 such packages had been given to ensure uninterrupted supply of rice, wheat flour and other essential edibles for the Pakistani families.

“The cities do not provide those items to Pakistanis which they required actually. They only provide cane food.” Highlighting another initiative which was meant to offer free lunch to those Americans who were at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus, he said: “With such initiatives, we have changed the narrative about Pakistan and show that what actually Pakistani community can do.” Pervaiz Riaz, a businessman from the US, said he had given free disinfected services to the doctors, nurses and other frontline fighters. “We have disinfected homes and police stations to ensure safety of the first responders.’ Mazhar Chughtai, an entrepreneur by profession, said he in collaboration with the US-based Pakistani organizations had distributed food among 5,100 families. Some 2,500 were Pakistani families while half of them belonged to the other communities, he added. Moviz Saddique from the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) said his organization had distributed food and safety kits in 145 cities of the US. As of today, he said around 5,131 Personal Protective Equipment had been delivered to the multiple hospitals for the safety of medical and paramedical staff. He said 866,250 USD had been spent on distribution of food and ration. “700,000 pounds of food have been delivered to the people’s homes that included 22,377 boxes cooked meal.” Moviz said 565 volunteers had been working across the US that also involved a large number of Pakistani women. Hotlines had also been set up to provide medical assistance to the people, he added. “Right from the day one, when guidelines about coronavirus and its possible impact given to us, our consulates and community together have been very proactive in getting the message out, reaching out the people and highlighting the community efforts,” said Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali. Pakistani organizations were playing key role in providing multiple services to the people including ration, funeral services, financial assistance and accommodations, she added. Pakistani Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed said he had special appreciation for those people who had opened their homes for the stranded Pakistanis after closure of international flights. “This reflects generosity of Pakistanis,” he added. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari, who also joined the special session from here, appreciated the Pakistani diaspora for taking care of their community in such trying times. He also informed them about the initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The community’s efforts in the New York are widely hailed by the showbiz stars and politicians. US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells has lauded the Pakistani Americans for serving the communities in the US and Pakistan.