Courts should also bring back dictator: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Syed Asif Kirmani on Tuesday said, it is tradition

of the country that political leaders appear before the courts to

uphold norms of justice.

Talking to media, he said, “Political leaders have their roots in

masses and appear before the court in respect of law and constitution.

But, courts should also bring back the dictator and absconder dictator”.

When Kirmani was asked why Pervaiz Musharraf was not being

summoned by the courts, he said, the nation knows that dictators

always flee the countries and political leaders remain among the

masses and face the court as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did

today.

Answering a question about appearance of Nawaz Sharif’s

children, he said, the court has been informed that wife of Nawaz

Sharif was ill and undergoing surgeries. Therefore, the children

were with their mother to take care.

He said Nawaz Sharif would address a press conference at 1500

hours and the time has been changed due to arrival of different

political leaders who are scheduled to meet Sharif.

“Number of political leaders are coming to meet Nawaz Sharif

and express solidarity that made us to extend time for the press

conference,” he added.

When an incident of manhandling a journalist was brought to

his notice, Kirmani condemned the incident and assured the

journalists to probe the matter.

Answering a question if Nawaz Sharif had any plans to go back

to London he said he was not aware of any such plan.