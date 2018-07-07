Court verdict against Nawaz shocking: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said the accountability court decision awarding massive punishment to Nawaz Sharif was shocking for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Abbasi, who is also leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),said, “We have already assessed that such a decision against the former prime minister will be announced by the court.”

The PML-N workers were ready to come on the roads after this decision but they were stopped by the party leadership, he added.

Abbasi said democracy was imperative to achieve the progress in the country.

He alleged that the National Accountability Bureau had made the bureaucracy paralysed thus affecting the decision- making process in the country. This institution was established by a dictator, he added.

He said the country needed a “truth commission”, which should be constituted with national consensus to unearth the facts.

To a question, he said the last PML-N government did not utilize any secret funds.

To another question, Abbasi said the PML-N had learnt a lot from the past mistakes and the other political parties should also do so.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif was ready to go to jail.