Court fixes date to indict Nawaz Sharif in three references

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC)

of Islamabad Tuesday set October 2, to indict former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also issued bailable arrest warrants of

Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam

Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar for not

appearing before court in compliance of its summons.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir took up

three references for hearing against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and

his family members.

The references are related to Avenfield flats in London,

Hill Metal Establishment and Azizia Steel Mills, and are filed by

NAB in compliance with Supreme Court judgment in Panama papers case.

During hearing, former prime minister appeared before the

court along with his legal team. The Accountability Court judge

asked Nawaz Sharif to leave after marking his attendance so that

proper proceedings of the case could begin.

On the court orders, copies of references were provided to

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Harris.

Khawaja Harris submitted an application to the court

seeking exemption of his client Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from

appearance. On which, the judge replied that matter related to

Nawaz Sharif’s exemption from attendance would be decided in the

next hearing on October 2, after his indictment.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbas informed the court

that the security guards at Sharifs’ home in Lahore had refused

to receive summons for Nawaz Sharif’s children stating that they

were abroad.

The court, however, issued bailable arrest warrants

for Nawaz Sharif’s children and his son-in-law to ensure their

attendance on next date of hearing.

The court later, fixed October 2, as the date for

indictment of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in three references.

Earlier, when the former prime minister reached the judicial

complex to attend the accountability court hearing, a number

of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, ministers and

party workers were present in support of their leader, some

of them were chanting slogans.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had filed four

references on September 8, against Sharif family members

including Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq

Dar in compliance with apex court orders.