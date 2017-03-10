Country’s future re-shaping as govt takes revolutionary measures: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday said future of the country was re-shaping as revolutionary measures had been taken by the government to bring economic development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, the country’s economy was almost declared bankrupt but with the efforts of the government, economic situation was entirely different today.

As a result of concrete steps taken by the government, national economy was flourishing and growing with positive indicators, he said.

He said international community was now acknowledging economic growth in the country and Pakistan was being ranked among fast growing nations.

The minister said PML-N government had been doing sincere efforts to revise its agreement with Swiss authorities to get information access to accounts of Pakistanis at their banks.

He said significant development had been made in that connection after holding negotiations with the authorities, and the government would sign a revised agreement on March 21.

Ishaq Dar said that Swiss authorities had presented a number of terms and conditions for the revised agreement, but the government succeeded in doing so unconditionally.

He said new agreement would enable the government of Pakistan to get information about the accounts opened in Swiss banks.

To a question, the minister said that Panama Papers case was sub-judice and decision on it was expected in coming days.

He said name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned anywhere in Panama Papers.

To another query, Senator Ishaq Dar said that inquiry on Dawn leaks was underway by a seven member commission, however its findings had not been submitted by the commission so far.

He said the report would be made public once the investigation was completed and the report was submitted.