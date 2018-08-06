Country’s first dedicated disaster force in the offing: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, August 6 (APP):National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is in the offing to specifically tackle and deal with the catastrophic situations arising across the country in addition to the other departments and agencies being called out by the government.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was working out on a plan to raise this properly equipped and trained dedicated force for effective response in case of national calamities, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat said this in a workshop held on the role of media in preparedness.

He said this exclusive force, on the pattern of Rescue 1122, would comprise some 200 highly trained personnel to reduce disaster risk and ensure swift reaction to the emergencies every where in the country.

The NDRF would be first developed at federal level while in the next phase teams in all four provinces would be raised and trained.

Currently there was no dedicated aviation that could be employed

only for rescue operations during catastrophes and there was additional burden on the

resources of the Armed forces that were being called to respond to any emergency in the

country, he added.

This skilled force would be provided with the State-of-the-art disaster dealing equipment and paraphernalia to engage in any emergent situation in the disaster prone country,Omer informed.

At present, Pakistan has reached the point where it has developed vast

knowledge of disaster management either natural or man-made disaster it has

always employed all possible means and resources to amicably deal with the

situation.

It is pertinent to mention that India had 12 Battalions serving as NDRF which has

aptly responded in serious disasters while there was no such force in Pakistan to exclusively deal with the emerging situations.