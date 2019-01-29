ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the country’s exports would cross $25 billion benchmark and
are expected to go as high as $27 billion by June 30, 2019.
Country’s exports to touch $27 billion mark by June 30: Adviser
