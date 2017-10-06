ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Adviser to the prime minister Haroon
Akhtar Khan Friday said country’s exports were increasing and last
three months’ average was 13 percent.
Despite challenges, economic indicators were stable in the
country, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said the government had brought down fiscal deficit from
8.2 to 4.6, however it was figured at 5.8 this year and its reason
was relief of billions of rupees given on petrol prices and to
exporters.
Haroon Akhtar said GDP rate had enhanced and it would raise
further due to positive indicators in the economy.
He said the government had emphasized on growth after coming
out of International Monetary Fund program.
To a question, he said finance minister Ishaq Dar was the most
competent person available for the job and he was putting his best
efforts there.
Country’s exports increasing, economic indicators positive: Haroon
