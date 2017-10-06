Country’s exports increasing, economic indicators positive: Haroon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Adviser to the prime minister Haroon

Akhtar Khan Friday said country’s exports were increasing and last

three months’ average was 13 percent.

Despite challenges, economic indicators were stable in the

country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had brought down fiscal deficit from

8.2 to 4.6, however it was figured at 5.8 this year and its reason

was relief of billions of rupees given on petrol prices and to

exporters.

Haroon Akhtar said GDP rate had enhanced and it would raise

further due to positive indicators in the economy.

He said the government had emphasized on growth after coming

out of International Monetary Fund program.

To a question, he said finance minister Ishaq Dar was the most

competent person available for the job and he was putting his best

efforts there.