Country’s exports increase 10.58% in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The country’s exports witnessed 10.58 percent

increase during the first month of the ongoing fiscal year (2017-18),

compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan exported goods worth $1.631 billion in July 2017

compared to the exports of $1.475 billion in July 2016, showing

upward growth of 10.58 percent, an official in ministry of commerce

told this agency on Tuesday.

The merchandise imports during the month under review also

increased by 36.74 percent compared to July 2016.

The imports into the country during July 2017 were recorded at

$4.835 billion compared to the imports of $3.536 billion, the data

revealed.

He said the trade deficit during July 2017 was

recorded at $3.204 billion, which shows growth of 55.46 percent when

compared to the deficit of $2.061 billion during July 2016.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the

country witnessed negative growth of 14.70 percent in July 2017 when

compared to the exports of $1.912 billion in June 2017.

The imports into the country increased by 6.64 percent in July

2017 when compared to the imports of $4.534 billion recorded during

June 2017, according to the data.

Replying to question, the official said the ministry was

contributing to the national economy through trade facilitation and

liberalization, improve export competitiveness and reduce the cost

of doing business.

The government is committed in providing direction and

diversification to internal trade for enhancing supply chains to

enhance the country’s exports.

“We are working to explore new trade avenues and markets in

different regions to get access to these markets for

promotion of country’s trade,” he said.

He said that new tarde policy mainly targeted the international

and internal trade for improving supply chain, enhancing use of

technology and providing competitiveness.