MULTAN, Nov 5 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen here on Monday said the country’s economy would improve soon due to huge investments in different sectors.

Talking to media persons, he stated that Pakistan enjoyed friendly ties with China. China always helped Pakistan, he added. He termed recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China as successful and said that it would surely help improving and strengthening economy of the country.