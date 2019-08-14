Country to progress, Kashmir issue to be resolved under PM’s leadership: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday evening expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress and the Kashmir issue would be resolved under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister in his address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly earlier in the day had given a strong message to the Modi government to stop targeting people in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination.

She was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally here at the D-Chowk, which taken out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

Dr Firdous said people of both Kashmir and Pakistan had strong will and spirit, who could not be afraid of use of force by India. The whole nation was standing by the Kashmiris struggling for their just right of freedom from the Indian clutches, she added.

The special assistant said the agenda of Indian sub-continent’s partition would remain inconclusive without liberation of the IoK.