Country to observe mourning on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Prime minister justice retired Nasirul Mulk Saturday directed for observance of one-day official mourning on Sunday (tomorrow) to pay tributes to the martyrs of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhutnkhwa terrorist attacks and express solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families.

The Ministry of Interior has been directed by the Prime Minister office to issue official notification in this regard, PM office media wing in a press release said.