Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Eid-ul Fitr would be celebrated

across the country on Monday with religious zeal and fervour, as

the Shawal moon had been sighted in many parts of the country.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman

addressing a press briefing here Sunday announced the committee

had received evidence for sighting of Shawal moon from various

parts of the country

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident of oil tanker fire and terrorist attacks in Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi.

On behalf of committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of those incidents.