Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Eid-ul Fitr would be celebrated
across the country on Monday with religious zeal and fervour, as
the Shawal moon had been sighted in many parts of the country.
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman
addressing a press briefing here Sunday announced the committee
had received evidence for sighting of Shawal moon from various
parts of the country
He also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident of oil tanker fire and terrorist attacks in Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi.
On behalf of committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of those incidents.
