ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
Zaffar Iqbal Jagra on Tuesday said that the country needs
stability in current situation for its economic development.
Talking to PTV, the Governor said the main challenge
is to ensure implementation of projects under China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a smooth manner for which peace
and stability is needed.
He said the politicians must avoid such acts that
generate controversy and instability.
The Governor said, Joint Investigation Team was
constituted by the Supreme Court. “We respect the honorable
Supreme Court and expect that justice would be done.”
He said it is a high profile case and the judgment
by the Supreme Court would be in the larger national interest.
“I am confident that judiciary is well aware of country’s
situation and would fulfill requirements of justice.”
He said the present government, led by Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif has delivered in all fields and implemented its manifesto.
In this regard, he specially mentioned the operation against
terrorism.
Jhagra said situation in FATA has normalized and now people
are doing their business peacefully, besides participating in
sports and other activities.
Country needs political stability for economic development: Jhagra
ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,