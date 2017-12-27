Country needs national unity, cohesion than ever before: CM

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan needed national unity and

cohesion than ever before.

The Chief Minister expressed these remarks while talking to

the Punjab State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat

Shah and Chairman Quran Board Punjab Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi

who met him here.

The CM said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us and we all shall collectively move the journey of national development and prosperity further.”

He said that personal interests had no value before national

interests and added that segments from all walks of life would have

to play their role in the process of national development.

“The government has laid the foundation of a peaceful, prosperous

and developed Pakistan by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we are moving towards the state of Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid,” he added.

“The role of the religious scholars and Ulema is very important

for promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in the society,” concluded the Chief Minister.