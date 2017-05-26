Country is on path of self-sustenance: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the government has put the

country on the path of self-sustenance due to its prudent economic policies.

Speaking at the Upper House of the parliament, the minister said that

the country’s growing economy is being internationally recognized and was

reflected in the improved ratings by all major rating agencies.

He said that investment in infrastructure will lead to even higher,

sustainable and inclusive growth. PML-N government got unique distinction of presenting its 5th budget, he added.

He said today Pakistan is on the cusp of a high growth trajectory.

“Our GDP has grown this year by 5.3% which is a 10-year high.”

He said that four years’ ago, the economic growth was 3.68%.

Considering that the world economy is likely to grow by 3.5% this year, Pakistan’s economy is performing better than most countries in the world.

He said that the government has allocated an amount of Rs 1001 billion

with an increase of 40% for Federal Development Programme.

Ishaq Dar expressed displeasure over the attitude of some

parliamentarians in the parliament during budget speech and advised them to play due role in the progress of the country rather involving in negative politics.

He said that every one has to contribute for improving the economy of

the country to make it economically strong state of the world. No one would be allowed to play with the country’s economy by planning sit-ins and agitations for political gains, he added.