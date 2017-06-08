Country Directory ADB calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Country Director, Asian Development Bank,

Xiaohong Yang paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar here Thursday.

Finance Minister welcomed the newly appointed Country Director to

Pakistan.

During the meeting, ADB’s current portfolio was discussed. Finance

Minister appreciated that ADB’s portfolio in Pakistan has been increasing

for the last three years and was likely to grow further in coming years.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of project

implementation and both sides emphasized efforts to keep up momentum of

Pak-ADB cooperation in different spheres.

Finance Minister assured Ms Xiaohong of all possible support in her

efforts for furtherance of Pak-ADB cooperation. The Minister on the occasion

also accepted her invitation to the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the ADB in Islamabad in July 2017.

The Country Director ADB appreciated Finance Minister’s effective

participation as head of Pakistan’s delegation in the annual meetings

of the ADB in May this year. Finance Minister conveyed his regards

for the President ADB Mr. Takehiko Nakao.

Senior officials of the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions attended

the meeting.