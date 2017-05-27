Country always makes progress during PML-N govt: Raja Ashfaq

MURREE, May 27 (APP): Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Raja Ashfaq Sarwar Saturday said Pakistan had always made progress during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had focused on carrying out development work instead of giving statements he was addressing a public gathering here.

He said opponents of the PML-N did not digest development in the country and they started hatching conspiracies to stop that progress.

The minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be completed and enemies of the country would never succeed in their nefarious designs. The CPEC would not only change the fate of Pakistan but of entire region also.

Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said 2018 would be the year of ending electricity load-shedding in the country.

He said sit-ins and agitational politics of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had delayed many development projects.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was known the world over for his performance and speedy development projects.

The PML-N leadership had provided an international standard transport facility to the people in the shape of Metro Bus service, he added.