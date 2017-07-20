Council of all Senate Committees proposed to constitute a special committee for implementation, recommendations of different committees

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The Council of Chairmen of all Senate

Committees under the Chairmanship of Chairman Senate Mian Raza

Rabbani has proposed to constitute a special committee under the

Chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Chaudhry Aitezaz Ahsan to review the status of implementation of recommendations of different committees of the Senate.

The meeting of Council of Chairmen held a brainstorming

session on Tuesday at the Parliament and discussed various options

in this regard, said a press release.

The main purpose of this meeting was a view to further improve

the functioning and performance of the various committees of the

Senate and to evolve effective measures to make the committee system

more vibrant and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the

people.

The Special Committee would comprise of Senators Col( R ) Syed

Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Hidayatullah, Taj

Haider and Saleem Manviwala as member. Chairman Senate observed that the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances already exists which review the status of assurances given by the government on various issues. However, the Special Committee would review the status of implementation of recommendations of the Committees besides suggesting effective steps for resolving issues hindering progress on this account, the Chairman Senate remarked.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik apprised the meeting about

the implementation status of the decisions of the Council of

Chairmen.

He informed that Secretary Establishment Division was

communicated on January 25th, 2017 and subsequently all the

Secretaries were asked by the Establishment Division on February

15th, 2017 to ensure the presence of the officers in the Standing

Committees meetings.

Secretary Senate said that committees place the business on

high priority which is referred by the House during the proceedings.

A drafting unit under Justice ( R ) Muhammad Raza Khan has been

constituted for legislative drafting thus providing the committees

with required assistance.

Expressing his concern, Senator Shahi Syed said that, as

Chairman of the Committee on Water and Power, a detailed report was

prepared on K-Electric and now as Chairman of the Committee on

Senate Standing Committee on IT a detailed report has been

formulated on PTCL affairs but of no use. He said that true

implementation of the recommendations of the Committee(s) remains a

far cry.

Chairpersons of various committees voiced serious concerns

over non-implementation of the recommendations of the Committees.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in the Senate

Ch. Aitezaz Ahsan besides Senators Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Saleem

Mandviwala, Hidayatullah, Shahi Syed, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Tanveer

ul Haq Thanvi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Prof. Sajid Mir, Advocate Daud Khan

Achakzai, Kamil Ali Ahgha, Baz Muhammad Khan, Saeed Ghani, Col ( R

) Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Mir Israrullah Zehri, Hilal ur Rehman and

Taj Haider. Secretary Senat Amjed Pervez Malik and other senior

officers of the Senate were also present during the meeting.