Council of all Senate Committees proposed to constitute a special committee for implementation, recommendations of different committees

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The Council of Chairmen of all Senate
Committees under the Chairmanship of Chairman Senate Mian Raza
Rabbani has proposed to constitute a special committee under the
Chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Chaudhry Aitezaz Ahsan to review the status of implementation of recommendations of different committees of the Senate.
The meeting of Council of Chairmen held a brainstorming
session on Tuesday at the Parliament and discussed various options
in this regard, said a press release.
The main purpose of this meeting was a view to further improve
the functioning and performance of the various committees of the
Senate and to evolve effective measures to make the committee system
more vibrant and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the
people.
The Special Committee would comprise of Senators Col( R ) Syed
Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Hidayatullah, Taj
Haider and Saleem Manviwala as member. Chairman Senate observed that the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances already exists which review the status of assurances given by the government on various issues. However, the Special Committee would review the status of implementation of recommendations of the Committees besides suggesting effective steps for resolving issues hindering progress on this account, the Chairman Senate remarked.
Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik apprised the meeting about
the implementation status of the decisions of the Council of
Chairmen.
He informed that Secretary Establishment Division was
communicated on January 25th, 2017 and subsequently all the
Secretaries were asked by the Establishment Division on February
15th, 2017 to ensure the presence of the officers in the Standing
Committees meetings.
Secretary Senate said that committees place the business on
high priority which is referred by the House during the proceedings.
A drafting unit under Justice ( R ) Muhammad Raza Khan has been
constituted for legislative drafting thus providing the committees
with required assistance.
Expressing his concern, Senator Shahi Syed said that, as
Chairman of the Committee on Water and Power, a detailed report was
prepared on K-Electric and now as Chairman of the Committee on
Senate Standing Committee on IT a detailed report has been
formulated on PTCL affairs but of no use. He said that true
implementation of the recommendations of the Committee(s) remains a
far cry.
Chairpersons of various committees voiced serious concerns
over non-implementation of the recommendations of the Committees.
The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in the Senate
Ch. Aitezaz Ahsan besides Senators Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Saleem
Mandviwala, Hidayatullah, Shahi Syed, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Tanveer
ul Haq Thanvi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Prof. Sajid Mir, Advocate Daud Khan
Achakzai, Kamil Ali Ahgha, Baz Muhammad Khan, Saeed Ghani, Col ( R
) Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Mir Israrullah Zehri, Hilal ur Rehman and
Taj Haider. Secretary Senat Amjed Pervez Malik and other senior
officers of the Senate were also present during the meeting.
