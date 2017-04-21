Cotton yarn, cloth production grow by 0.67 percent , 0.43 percent in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Domestic production of cotton yarn and cotton cloth during first eight months of current financial year grew by 0.67 percent and 0.43 percent respectively as compared the production of the corresponding period of last year.

According the computation of Quantum Index Numbers of large scale manufacturing industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics about 2.285 million tons of cotton yarn produced during the period from July-February, 2016-17 as compared the production of 2.269 million tons of same period of last year.

Cotton yarn production during the month of February, 2017 was recorded at 287,100 tones as against the production of 281,185 tons of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, cotton cloth production in the country during the period under review was registered at 696,750 thousand square meter as compared the production of 693,733 square meters of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, cotton cloth production was recorded at 87,300 square meters in month of February, 2017, as compared the production of 86,100 square meters of same month of last year.

However, in last 8 months jute goods production decreased by 18.76 percent in last eight months as about 43,709 tons of jute goods were produced as against the 42,721 tons of same period of last year.