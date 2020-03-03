Corruption worsen democracy, says governor

LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that democracy did not get worse due to accountability but corruption.

In a statement issued by Governor’s House here, he added that democracy and all institutions including parliament were now getting stronger.

The governor said that opposition’s plans had nothing to do with betterment of the nation and the country, asserting that all the opposition’s A to Z plans of personal interests would flop and only the government’s plan of progress and prosperity would succeed.

He said that Pakistan image is improving on world arena with every passing day, and it is also achieving triumph on diplomatic front and this is what the new Pakistan.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there was no word of ‘vengeance’ in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ideology, and the government did not believe in revenge but in supremacy of law and the constitution as well as transparency.

“We want progress and prosperity in the country for which purging Pakistan of the menace of corruption as well as ensuring transparent and indiscriminate accountability of corrupt elements is indispensable,” he maintained.

Prime Minister had time and again made it clear that there would be no compromise on elimination of corruption and transparent accountability, he said and cited that opposition was now blaming of ‘politics of vengeance’ in a bid to escape accountability but the people of Pakistan were well aware that who had been committing what with the country therefore the opposition could not succeed in its designs by making hue and cry.

Governor said that people of Pakistan were stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government, and In Sha Allah; we will fulfill all promises including ‘Not the two but one Pakistan’.

He said that programmes like Ehsaas and Undergraduate Scholarship were bringing about a real change in the country. Provision of maximum relief and basic facilities to common man is top priority of the government, he vowed.