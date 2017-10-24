Corruption to be eliminated from country on priority: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday vowed to eliminate corruption from the country on priority basis.

“Every Pakistani is looking at NAB hoping that it would do its best to eliminate corruption from the country,” the Chairman NAB said while chairing a meeting to review performance of headquarters division of NAB here.

He assured that now people would see a clear change in working of NAB. He said Pakistan was a developing country, therefore it was important that all resources and national kitty should be utilized under the law.

He said henceforth NAB’s budget would be used according to rules and regulations.

He said he had ordered to conduct external audit of 2015-16 budget to check any misuse of the budget.

Javed Iqbal said an amount of Rs 500 million was initially allocated for the construction of NAB headquarters building, however it was completed with Rs 1870 million, adding an inquiry would be conducted on this matter.

He directed NAB officers to work with due diligence and honesty, and warned that he would not allow any official to ignore merit rules, transparency, honesty and hard working while discharging their duties. He would not take a moment to act against corrupt elements in Bureau to punish them according to law, he added.