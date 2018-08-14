Corruption to be eliminated for sustainable development: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP):Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said

on Tuesday that corruption will have to be eliminated for sustainable

and economic development.

Speaking at Lal Haveli in connection with the celebrations of

14th August, he said “Pakistan is our sweet homeland” adding that

it was created with immense human sacrifices.

He said that the country could be put on the road to progress and prosperity only by

taking concrete measures in practical field.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government

would fulfilled all promises made with the masses and would come up to their

expectations.

Sheikh Rasheed said the people reposed confidence in the

leadership of PTI in the general elections and they had more expectation from

the new government.

Sheikh said he was very much grateful to the people of

Rawalpindi for voting him.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz could not go side by side as they had different

ideologies.

He said effective mechanism would be introduced in the

country and corrupt elements would be held accountable.

He predicted that the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi, Shahbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique would be jailed.

He said that mega development projects would be launched adding

that Nullah Lai project would also be initiated again. Water

would be provided to the Rawalpindi from Ghazi

Brotha to meet water shortage, he added.

He said that the nation was looking towards the youth for a

prosperous future. Sheikh Rasheed determined to provide employment opportunities

to the youth.

He thanked Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar for

ensuring transparent, free and fair elections 2018.

He claimed that 2013 polls biggest fraud in the Pakistan history.