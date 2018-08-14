Corruption to be eliminated for sustainable development: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP):Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said
on Tuesday that corruption will have to be eliminated for sustainable
and economic development.
Speaking at Lal Haveli in connection with the celebrations of
14th August, he said “Pakistan is our sweet homeland” adding that
it was created with immense human sacrifices.
He said that the country could be put on the road to progress and prosperity only by
taking concrete measures in practical field.
He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government
would fulfilled all promises made with the masses and would come up to their
expectations.
Sheikh Rasheed said the people reposed confidence in the
leadership of PTI in the general elections and they had more expectation from
the new government.
Sheikh said he was very much grateful to the people of
Rawalpindi for voting him.
He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz could not go side by side as they had different
ideologies.
He said effective mechanism would be introduced in the
country and corrupt elements would be held accountable.
He predicted that the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi, Shahbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique would be jailed.
He said that mega development projects would be launched adding
that Nullah Lai project would also be initiated again. Water
would be provided to the Rawalpindi from Ghazi
Brotha to meet water shortage, he added.
He said that the nation was looking towards the youth for a
prosperous future. Sheikh Rasheed determined to provide employment opportunities
to the youth.
He thanked Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar for
ensuring transparent, free and fair elections 2018.
He claimed that 2013 polls biggest fraud in the Pakistan history.