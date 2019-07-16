Corruption of past rulers fully exposed now: CM

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that past rulers’ corruption now stands fully exposed before the 22 crore people of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said the past governments incapacitated the country economically with their mega corruption projects, and added that their corruption scandals are coming to light with every passing day.

The chief minister said those who infringed upon the rights of people by plundering the national kitty would have to be answerable for their deeds.