Corruption erodes democracy, warns top UN anti-crime official

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (APP):Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability, Mirella Dummar-Frahi, Civil Society Team Leader at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) warned at the UN Civil Society Conference in Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah.

Over 5,000 representatives of civil society from around the world are participating along with senior UN officials in the conference, discussing a wide range of solutions to urban life challenges.

Ms Dummar-Frahi called for greater cooperation, joint operations and mutual legal assistance among governments, with involvement from civil society, the private sector and international organizations to fight corruption.

The UN official pointed out that “tackling this menace plays an important role in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Organization’s blueprint for a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.