Corruption decreasing in country: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-

N) Member National Assembly Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said

corruption was decreasing in the country due to the prudent policies

of the government which was even acknowledged by international

bodies

The Amnesty International in its recent report had admitted this fact, he said while talking to a private TV channel.

He said the country was moving on the path of development under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as economy was growing while stock market was at the highest level in the history of the country.

The MNA said the government would accept the decision of Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to provide any evidence before the apex court, he added.

Replying to a question, he rejected the ipression that the government was seeking

immunity. PTI chief Imran Khan had been asking for immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he added.

Talal hoped that the PML-N would get a clean chit from the court in Panama Papers case and the day was not far when the PTI leadership would apologize to the PML-N leadership.