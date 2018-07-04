Corrupt politicians, rulers tainted the image of Pakistan around the world: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, candidate for NA-54, Asad Umar said that corrupt politicians and rulers tainted the image of the country while upcoming general elections are decisive for nation’s fate.

Addressing a public gathering here at F-11 Markaz, he said that people are facing severe water, electricity shortage, economic crisis and other pressing issues and the former government basked in the glory of their so-called development in the country.

He said no economic expertise is required to understand the current economic scenario where no sustainable improvement can be seen. He believed that the current social setup depicts a state of lawlessness in the country where the principle of might is right holds water adding sectarian violence established its roots in the society due to the flaw of institutions enforcing law.

Asad Umar said the general elections 2018 were not important for his successful contest rather Imran Khan to finish the status quo in the country. He claimed that no corruption and nepotism allegations were charged against PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Imran Khan while a budget of Rs 2,000 billion was spent by the KPK government.

He vowed to his electorate to redress all their grievances regarding development in their constituency which was ignored by their former representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, President Al Hussain Trust Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Kazmi assured Asad Umar for his complete support in the forthcoming general elections 2018.

He said our country required sincere leadership in the current scenario to end its crisis and expressed that Asad Umar would not only play his role to resolve local rather national issues. He also fastened ‘Imam Zamin’ on Asad Umar’s arm for his success in the 2018 general elections.