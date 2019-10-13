Corrupt political elements taking last breaths: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Oct 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the corrupt political elements were now taking last breaths in the country.

She stated this while addressing the participants of a public meeting after distributing Health Cards among the local deserving people at village Rehmatabad Union Council Partaanwali-Sialkot here.

She said New Pakistan was in the making under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite all the impediments created by the political opponents.

The special assistant further stated that opposition was trying to protect the looters from accountability.

She said Fazlur Rehman was instigating the students of Madrassas to join the Azadi March.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to make Pakistan a country where equal justice would be available to both rich and poor.

Firdous said the prime minister was changing the destiny of the nation, making it a welfare state.

She said the PM had brought several radical reforms to strengthen the national institutions during the last one year.

She said two major corrupt political families had ruthlessly looted the national exchequer in previous regimes.

Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir mission had met with great success, as he had highlighted the Kashmir issue effectively in his address to the UN’s General Assembly.