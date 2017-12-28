Corrupt elemetns not to be spared: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has reiterated his firm resolve of not sparing the corrupt, bringing them in the dock and depositing the looted money into national exchequer.

Talking during Public Complainants hearing (Open Ketchery), he assured the complainants’ to resolve their corruption related complaints as per NAB law as he firmly believes on across the board accountability.

The Chairman NAB said he was committed to implementing the principle of ‘Accountability for All’ without any pressure or influence.

The Chairman NAB listened to the public complaints of individuals patiently and issued on the spot orders for resolving their complaints as per law. It merits mentioning here that the Chairman NAB had announced during his address to NAB officers/officials that he will directly listen the complaints of public related to corruption and corrupt practices on the last Thursday of every month between 2pm to 4pm at NAB Headquarters.

Accordingly, Chairman NAB as per his commitment, listened to the complaints of people came from all parts of the country at NAB Headquarters and gave them patient hearing and tried to resolve their problems as per law.

Chairman NAB after hearing the public complaints of people individually, directed all DG’s of Regional Bureaus of NAB to listen Public complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices at their respective Regional Bureaus on the last Thursday of every month between 2pm to 4pm so

that complaints which come under their jurisdiction as per law could be addressed.

NAB has again asked the complainants to be punctual and bring complete applications along with complete documents related to corruption of the concerned person (s) along with their computerized National Identity Cards.