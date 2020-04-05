Corrective measures to be taken to balance sugar policy,address cartelization: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Ministry, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that corrective measures would be taken to balance sugar policy and address cartelization.

The government would remove flaws if any in policy making of sugar production and subsidy, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Appreciating the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promises made with nation for public report on crisis of wheat and sugar, he said, “This is happened first time in the history of Pakistan.”

He admitted that Pakistan was producing expensive sugar as compared to other countries. Commenting on subsidy given by the last governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said an amount of Rs.22 billion subsidy was provided by the last government of Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab. He added that an inquiry should be conducted against Ex Chief Minister Punjab, for extending benefit to sugar mills.

To a question, he said a commission would display report on April 25, in which, details could be viewed for mishandling essential commodities in the country.

To another question, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that on the directives of Prime Minister, a committee was constituted to identify the elements behind the crisis of wheat and sugar production.

He assured that incumbent government would remove the flaws if any in sugar policy.