Corps commanders review security environment, challenges

RAWALPINDI, Feb 8 (APP): The 199th Corps Commanders’ conference

Wednesday held at the General Headquarters.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired

the conference, which reviewed security environment and challenges,

Director General Inter services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said.

The forum viewed continued unprovoked cease fire violations by

India along the Line of Control/ Working Boundary as potential threat

to regional stability.

The forum also condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.

The forum expressed satisfaction on progress of counter terrorism/ intelligence based operations.

The COAS directed that these operations to continue till achievement of desired end state, he added.