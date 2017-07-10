Corps Commanders review geo-strategic security environment

RAWALPINDI July 10 (APP): Corps Commanders Conference Monday reviewed geo-strategic security environment with focus on evolving situation in Middle East, Afghanistan and its implications on Pakistan.
The Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at General Headquarters here.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the forum
reiterated to continue supporting and enabling national efforts to
play positive role in line with Pakistan’s national interests.
Progress of Operation Radd-ul- Fasaad, military to
military engagement with Afghanistan for better border management,
internal security situation of country including preparations for
flood relief operations if required and force development plan was
also discussed.
