Corps Commanders Conference takes review of security environment

RAWALPINDI, Nov 2 (APP):The Corps Commanders Conference on Thursday took review of geo-strategic security environment with special focus on recent interactions with Afghanistan and the US authorities.

The 205th Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) here, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Internal security situation, progress on ongoing counter-terrorism operations and their projection to achieve enduring peace and stability was also discussed. The forum concluded that security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest.

The COAS said that while operational gains were being consolidated through support to government for development prong in socio-economic domain, there would be enhanced focus on similar socio-economic development effort in Balochistan.

The forum also deliberated upon various internal functions and professional aspects, including special welfare measures for the families of ‘Shuhada.’