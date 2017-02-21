Corps Commander reviews arrangements for census

MULTAN, Feb 21 (APP): Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Sattar chaired a meeting to review arrangements for sixth National Census, on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by different officers of Army and civil departments. The Corps Commander urged the officers to keep liaison among themselves and come up with good arrangements, said a release of ISPR issued here.

The Army officers and Jawans would perform their duties in Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan with complete dedication.

The Corps Commander observed that Multan Corps in collaboration with civil departments would render its services amicably.

Earlier, officials of different department gave briefing pertaining to their

arrangements for carrying out census.