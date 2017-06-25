Corps Commander Peshawar consoles familes of blast victims

PARACHINAR, June 25 (APP): Corps Commander Peshawar,

Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt on Sunday visited here and

interacted with relatives of Shuhda of Friday’s blast and offered

Dua.

He also visited hospital and inquired after the health of the injured.

The Corps Commander addressed Jirga of local tribes and assured them to trace the responsible behind the blast.

He emphasized upon the role and participation of locals in support of security forces in bringing back normalcy in Parachinar.

Inspector General Frontier Corps KP was present on the occasion.