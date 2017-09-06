Corps Commander Multan inaugurates weapons exhibition

MULTAN, Sept 6 (APP): Corps Commander Multan Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar

inaugurated military weapons exhibition, which aimed to pay tribute to martyrs and mark the 52th Defence Day with enthusiasm, at Ayub Stadium, here on Wednesday

The Corps Commander along with other officers inspected different stalls

equipped with war machinery.

The exhibition will inform masses about preparedness of Pakistan

Army during peace, war, floods, earthquake and any other untoward situation, said a release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army has capability to react quickly to safeguard people and

their properties. A good number of citizens including students, women

and kids also rushed to the site for amusement. The citizens took keen interest in exhibition and observed different weapons. Heavy machines

which are used in battle field, are also put on display. Beside this, modern arms, tanks, radars, night vision instruments, machine guns, missiles, anti aircraft guns, temporary bridge, cranes are part of

the exhibition.

Similarly, a field hospital has also been set up. Other equipments,

which are required in battle field are also present in the exhibition.

The citizens paid rich tribute to armed forces and wished that

such ceremonies would remain continue in future also.