Corps Commander Karachi visits Central Police Office, tributes LEAs for foiling terrorist attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 01 (APP):Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz visited Central Police Office and paid tribute to the Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) including Police, Rangers and Security Guards who bravely countered terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange.

He was received by Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He conveyed the COAS’ appreciation to the brave policemen.

Corps Commander visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and later conferred certificates of appreciation to the policemen on duty and wards of shaheeds.