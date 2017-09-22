RAWALPINDI, Sep 22 (APP): Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General
Ikramul Haque Friday visited Pasrur and Sialkot’s sectors, affected by Indian Border Security Forces’ (BSF) unprovoked firing on Saturday night.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued
here, during the visit the Corps Commander was briefed about the Indian Cease-Fire Violation (CFV).
Later, he visited the injured of Indian firing at Combined Military
Hospital (CMH) Sialkot and expressed his well wishes for their early recovery.
Corps Commander Gujranwala visits areas affected by Indian firing
RAWALPINDI, Sep 22 (APP): Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General