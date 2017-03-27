Corps Commander confers awards on relatives of martyrs, officers

PESHAWAR, March 27 (APP): Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt conferred awards upon relatives of shuhada families and officers in a simple and impressive ceremony held at GRC Auditorium here on Monday.

According to ISPR press release, 9 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 33 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to officers, and relatives of Shuhada by the Government of Pakistan.

While speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander said the significance of the day is to recall those who sacrificed their life and remember those who are rendering meritorious services for the protection of motherland and its people during various operations.

He said the services of the Frontier Constabulary, Frontier Corps, Police and Pakistan Army are the beacon light for our next generation and would be written with golden words in the history pages of the country.

The ceremony was attended by large number of serving, retired Army, civil officers and families of shuhada who also laid floral wreaths at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada and prayed for the martyrs.