Corporate America turns against US ban on Muslims, Refugees

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (APP): As the wave of protests against the ban on

travelers from seven pre-dominantly Muslim countries continues to sweep the United States, growing number of CEOs of major companies are joining the fray to vent their disappointment over the move by President Trump he says is aimed at protecting America from terrorism.

Following criticism from major technological giants including Google,

Apple and Mircosoft, heads of business giants including Ford Motors, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined the growing line up against the restrictions that have created chaos and confusion at airports and sparked worldwide protest.

Ford Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Fields, who had earlier praised

Mr. Trump for his business policies, issued a statement to condemn the restrictions impose on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it was against his company’s values.

“Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we

are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the worldâ€¦.That is why we do not support this policy,” a New York Times report quoted him as saying.

Muhtar Kent, Coke’s Turkish American chief executive, in an emailed

statement said that his company do not support this travel ban or any policy that is contrary to our core values and beliefs and said the company was still assessing the impact on its employees.

The CEO of e-commerce giant, Amazon.com Inc. Jeff Bezos went a step

further to announce his company’s financial support for efforts to counter the ban. A report quoting Bezoes said that the e-commerce giant was working with lawmakers and state officials to explore legal options to counter Mr. Trump’s move.

In an email to his staff, according to the NYT report, Mr. Bezos told

his employees in the US and around the world, who may directly affected by this order, that they have full extent of Amazon’s resources behind them.

More than 34,000 employees of the Goldman Sachs were told by their CEO

Lloyd Blankfein that he denounced the immigration ban and that it was not the policy his company supports.

On Sunday, both General Electric Co. and Nike Inc. jumped into the

debate, with their CEOs telling staff they opposed the ban, the NYT report said.

The White House continues to defend the rules announced by President

Trump through an executive order that also suspended the Syrian Refugee program. The White House officials blamed the chaos at airports on computer outages at the airports and protesters who have gathered at the airports to express their solidarity with those effected by the ban.

Google, Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Uber Technologies

Inc. and other companies have also expressed concern about the immigration orderâ€™s effect on their employees, with some executives saying the ban violated their personal and company principles.

Google said more than 2,000 of its employees across eight U.S. offices

gathered Monday to protest the order.