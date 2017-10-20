Corp Commander Lahore calls on CM

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):The newly deputed Corp Commander

Lahore, Lt Gen Amir Riaz, on Friday called on Punjab Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief minister extended good wishes to the Corp

Commander over taking new responsibilities.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the nation was

proud of its brave armed forces and added that wonderful

successes had been achieved in the war against terrorism

due to concord decisions of political and military

leadership. He said the ation as well as the political

and military leadership was on one-page in the war against

terrorism and this war was the battle for the

survival of Pakistan.

The Armed Force of Pakistan, police, law enforcement

agencies and people from every walk of life had given precious

sacrifices and the martyrs sacrificing their lives in this

war were brave sons of the nation. “The reward of the immortal

sacrifices of the martyrs has been given in the shape of

peace and the nation salutes the valor of our martyrs,”

he added.

He said the commitment of patriotic people of Pakistan was

very strong and the hardened killers could not face the

unwavering commitment of Pakistanis and added that nefarious

designs of terrorists as well as their facilitators would

never be allowed to succeed.