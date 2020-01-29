Coronavirus update: China confirms 1459 new cases, 26 deaths on Wednesday

BEIJING, Jan 29 (APP):Chinese authorities Wednesday confirmed 459 new cases, 263 new severe cases and 26 new deaths as a result of new coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to China’s National Health Commission, so far 4974 diagnoses have been confirmed with 103 cured and 132 deaths since the outbreak of the new coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province since December 2019.

China’s 31 provinces including autonomous regions and municipalities reported 1459 new confirmed cases, 263 new severe cases, and 26 new deaths i.e. 25 in Hubei and 1 in Henan. Up to 43 new cases were cured and discharged, and 3248 suspected cases were added including 1 in Tibet.

As of 24:00 on January 28th, the National Health and Health Commission had received a total of 5,974 confirmed cases, 31 cases of severe cases, 132 death cases, and 103 cured patients. There are 9239 suspected cases.

At present, 65,537 close contacts have been tracked, 1,604 medical observations were cancelled on the same day, and 59,990 people are currently undergoing medical observations.

Accumulated confirmed cases were received from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan: 8 cases from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 7 cases from Macao Special Administrative Region, and 8 cases from Taiwan.

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues, construction of the specialized hospitals started in Wuhan and other Chinese cities.

Located in Caidian District and Jiangxia District in the suburban areas of Wuhan, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals will play a crucial role in the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus.

The number of passenger trips made by railway, highway, waterway and civil aviation in China totaled 16.267 million on January 27, the third day of the lunar new year, down 68.3 percent from the same day last year following the Chinese lunar calendar, according to China’s Ministry of Transport (MOT).

That number includes 3.463 million railway trips, 11.46 million road trips, 283,700 boat trips and 1.06 million air trips, seeing an overall decline.

It may be mentioned that the pneumonia outbreak was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.