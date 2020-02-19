Coronavirus outbreak’s impact on economy temporary, short-term: China

BEIJING, Feb 19 (APP):China on Wednesday said that the impact of novel coronavirus epidemic was temporary and short-term since the government had sufficient policy space to boost the economy and long-term positive trend of the economy would not change.

“We are confident that we will achieve the goals and tasks set for economic and social development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular online briefing held here.

He said that at present, China’s epidemic prevention and control measures were showing effects and the government was actively supporting and promoting the resumption of work in various enterprises and institutions, including foreign companies.

“Relevant departments of the Chinese side is making coordination for solving practical problems they encounter in investment, production, and business to minimize the impact of the epidemic. As far as I know, some foreign enterprises have started to resume production,” he added.

Geng Shuang stressed that as the Chinese and world economies were highly integrated, China’s challenges were the world’s, too, which means helping China was helping the world.

He said that the urgent task for the international community was to make concerted efforts in fighting the new coronavirus outbreak, resume normal state-to-state exchange and cooperation as early as possible, and provide support and convenience for international trade and steady global economic growth.

Sharing the latest data, he said that according to this morning’s update from the National Health Commission, the February 18 saw 1,824 patients cured and discharged from hospital in China’s mainland, bringing the total number of cured cases to 14,376.

New confirmed cases in China excluding Hubei Province stood at 56 on February 18, marking a decline for the 15th consecutive day, he added.